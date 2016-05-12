BUDAPEST May 12 Hungarian banks face a serious challenge to maintain profitability amid record low interest rates, National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told a conference on Thursday.

"(Low interest rates) pose an important challenge to the banking system to maintain profitability," Nagy said. "Hungarian banks never faced such low interest rates. They need to prepare for this, and this is a very serious challenge to the banking system."

The NBH cut interest rates to a record low 1.05 percent in the past three years and earlier this week Nagy has flagged at least one more rate cut for May. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Chopra)