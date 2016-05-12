* Hungarian cbank deputy gov: Banks should prepare

* Said large non-performing loan stock also a challenge

* But banker says low rates allow banks to jumpstart lending (Adds more cbank comment, OTP Bank comment)

By Marton Dunai

BUDAPEST, May 12 The Hungarian central bank said on Thursday that record low interest rates posed a serious challenge to Hungary's banks who would need to prepare for their impact if they wanted to maintain profits.

The National Bank of Hungary cut interest rates to a record low 1.05 percent from 7 percent in the past three years, and earlier this week NBH Deputy Governor Marton Nagy flagged at least one more rate cut for May.

Hungary's banks booked big losses in the global financial crisis and under Prime Minister Viktor Orban's government, which fixed the state budget in large part with extra income from windfall taxes on banks.

"(Low interest rates) pose an important challenge to the banking system to maintain profitability," Nagy told a conference.

"Hungarian banks never faced such low interest rates. They need to prepare for this ... very serious challenge to the banking system."

Nagy said further challenges include non-performing loans making up more than 10 percent of the sector's loan book, as well as banks' own efficiency or a lacklustre interbank lending market.

Orban's cabinet phased out a huge stock of toxic foreign currency loans and, in tandem with the central bank, helped banks rid their books of much of their non-performing loans.

This has contributed to what bankers say is a brighter outlook. Banks also see a silver lining in the low interest rate environment. Hungary's largest lender, OTP Bank, reckons the brunt of the negative effects from low interest rates has already been absorbed.

"The low interest rates go hand in hand with lower risk costs," OTP Bank Deputy Chief Executive Laszlo Bencsik told the conference. "Plus, parallel with interest rate cuts, bank portfolios have been cleaning up."

"We will see low-risk portfolios in coming years which means lower risk costs can compensate in part for the lower interest income."

He said he expected a turnaround in corporate and consumer lending, and expected mortgage lending to expand dynamically.

This would be a welcome relief for Hungary's banks, whose books have become rather lopsided with deposits outweighing loans, in some cases dramatically so.

"Our task right now is to jump start (lending) growth," Bencsik said. "Low interest rates help us do that, so in that respect we must welcome low rates." (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Toby Chopra)