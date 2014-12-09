(Adds detail, more comments)

BUDAPEST Dec 9 Hungary's central bank governor on Tuesday appeared to warn against threats to the forint next year, saying the bank's main task would be to fend off any "external attacks" against the financial system posed by weakness in the euro zone's economy.

"The central bank's forecast shows that the third recession of the European Union can be a further difficulty in 2015," Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said.

"Therefore it is a primary task for the central bank - along with preserving price stability and financial stability - to aid economic policy makers in fending off any potential external attacks against the Hungarian financial system."

The forint, Central Europe's most volatile currency , climbed to five-month highs last month and traded at 305.69 per euro by 1425 GMT on Tuesday. But analysts polled by Reuters expect it to weaken to 309 by late next year.

Tuesday's remarks by Matolcsy chimed with comments by Economy Minister Mihaly Varga. He said last month the forint may weaken in 2015, when banks will have to convert billions of euros of foreign-currency mortgages to forints at a fixed rate of 309 per euro.

Neither Varga nor Matolcsy elaborated on why the forint might weaken next year.

"The National Bank of Hungary is a line of defence for Hungary," he said. "And that is why I think it is extremely important for the financial stability of the next year that we solved the conversion of foreign currency loans into forints."

Under Matolcsy, the bank has slashed borrowing costs to a record low 2.1 percent, a level it had pledged to maintain until the end of 2015.

The forint had weathered the rate cuts well, bolstered by inflation at record lows, a big current account surplus and a glut of cheap liquidity churned out by major central banks.

Matolcsy said the low base rate was filtering through into the economy. But he expressed concern over a recent plunge in global oil prices, which he said posed deflationary risks across the European Union. ($1 = 246.5 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai and Gergely Szakacs; editing by John Stonestreet, Larry King)