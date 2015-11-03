(Adds more details, comments, forint)
By Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST Nov 3 Hungary's central bank will
extend its funding for growth scheme into 2016 with 600 billion
forints ($2.10 billion) and launch measures to boost
market-based lending to small and medium-sized businesses, it
said on Tuesday.
Under its new pro-growth programme, the National Bank of
Hungary, led by a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban,
wants banks to gradually return to market-based lending as it
phases out its massive Funding for Growth programme which it
launched in 2013.
Domestic banks who participate in the new programme will
have to undertake to boost their loan stock to small and medium
businesses (SMEs), with concrete targets.
Analysts expect Hungary's economic growth to slow next year
and the National Bank believes commercial banks are still not
lending enough to the corporate sector.
"As a result of the above programmes, the stocks of
corporate and targeted SME loans are expected to increase by HUF
250-400 billion in 2016, which is equal to an annual growth rate
of 5-10 per cent," the bank said in a statement.
The forint eased to a four-week low of 313.7 to
the euro on Tuesday after some elements of the plan were
published in a newspaper in the morning.
"The aim is to have a lasting turnaround in market-based
lending in 2016," Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told a news
conference later. He said the programme was expected to boost
growth above the 2.5 percent rate forecast by the central bank.
The bank has criticised commercial banks for being too
risk-averse and for not lending enough to companies.
It said the new programmes will make "it possible to draw a
distinction between those banks that are active participants and
those that are passive participants of the credit market."
The central bank has already cemented its base rate at a
record low of 1.35 percent to boost the slowing economy.
Under its new programme, it will offer an interest rate swap
conditional on lending activity (LIRS) and a preferential
deposit facility for domestic banks.
The new interest rate swaps worth up to 1 trillion forints
will be available for banks in 2016 over a limited period and at
a maximum maturity of three years.
"A condition of access to the facility is that banks
increase their stock of (performing) loans to SMEs by
one-quarter of the allocated amount annually, i.e. by HUF 250
billion if the facility is fully allocated," the bank said.
The central bank said it may also consider a lower capital
requirement for banks that lend to small and medium businesses.
($1 = 286.01 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)