By Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Nov 23 A dearth of corporate lending poses a risk to Hungary's economic recovery, the central bank said on Monday in a report that also said its latest stress tests had shown the country' banks were in a good position to withstand financial shocks.

The central bank has been urging commercial lenders to take on more corporate debt since they started deleveraging in the 2008-2009 financial crisis. Banks say demand from eligible corporate borrowers has remained weak.

In its twice-yearly financial stability report, the central bank said Hungary's commercial lenders' capital and liquidity position was "currently adequate" and for the first time since the start of the crisis all banks had passed a stress test.

That test scenario was for a significant economic downturn as well as an exchange rate and interest rate shock due to a number of adverse external and internal developments.

Hungary is one of central Europe's most indebted nations and the central bank - whose governor, Gyorgy Matolcsy, is a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban - projects 2016 growth of 2.5 percent, down from an expected 3.2 percent this year.

The bank has pledged to keep its record-low base rate at 1.35 percent for years and has extended its Funding-for-Growth Scheme to support corporate lending and flagged unconventional monetary easing to boost the slowing economy.

"It is extremely important that banks and other institutions of the financial intermediary system be able to finance the economic upswing," it said.

The central bank plans to extend its low-cost loans scheme into 2016 with an extra 600 billion forints ($2.05 billion) of cheaper funding and to launch measures to boost market-based lending to small and medium-sized businesses.

The central bank said lending to companies may grow 5-6 percent next year thanks to its stimulus programmes and could contribute to stronger lending in 2017. But it added that weakness in corporate loan demand was a problem.

SUBDUED DEMAND

Hungary's second-largest lender by assets, K&H Group , which disbursed 82 billion forints of new loans to large companies in the first nine months, said its surveys indicated fewer businesses planning investments next year.

On the small business side, K&H said only about a third of 500 companies surveyed planned some kind of investment in the next 12 months, while 26 percent of larger companies planned some type of higher investment in 2016, the lender said.

"The demand side of the loans remains very subdued," K&H Chief Executive Hendrik Scheerlinck told a news conference presenting third-quarter results. K&H posted a net profit of 12.8 billion forints, up from 8.2 billion a year ago.

In the first nine months, K&H boosted its market share in corporate loans to large companies to 10 percent from 9.6 percent in the same period of the previous year.

Scheerlinck said some companies brought investments forward to take advantage of low interest rates, while others were deterred by the "unclear fiscal treatment" in Hungary. He said loan demand could increase around the end of the year. ($1 = 292.05 forints) (Editing by Louise Ireland)