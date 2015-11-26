BUDAPEST Nov 26 Hungary's central bank may cut its economic growth outlook sharply next month, and any easing it adopts in response would probably use non-conventional policy tools, a rate-setter told Reuters on Thursday.

The bank has this year cut interest rates to a record low 1.35 percent and already launched unconventional easing to counter a slowing economy.

In September's inflation report it forecast growth would slow to 2.5 percent in 2016 from 3.2 percent expected this year.

But after third-quarter growth came in at just 2.3 percent, missing the market's and the central bank's expectations, the full-year forecast looks optimistic.

"There is a strong chance that our December inflation forecast will project a much lower growth outlook," policymaker Gyula Pleschinger told Reuters in an interview.

"In theory, it is possible that the output gap (between actual and potential economic growth) will close later than at the end of 2017," as was expected in the September inflation report, Pleschinger said, adding that a clearer picture would emerge in coming weeks.

The central bank will hold its last policy meeting of the year on Dec. 15. It's Managing Director Barnabas Virag told Reuters on Wednesday that the bank could "fine-tune" its monetary easing toolkit next month to counter downward risks to inflation and growth.

"If it is indeed the case that there is room for further easing, then there is a good chance that we will look at our targeted non-conventional tools," Pleschinger said.

He said a programme to channel commercial banks' funds into government debt from central bank deposit facilities was one such option, but the Monetary Council had not yet discussed that possibility.

In common with most of his colleagues, Pleschinger has supported the bulk of the central bank's rate cuts since he was appointed in March 2013. The bank has cut rates by 365 basis points since then and by 565 basis points over the past four years.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto; editing by John Stonestreet)