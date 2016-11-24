BUDAPEST Nov 24 The National Bank of Hungary has no plans to revise its year-end target of 900 billion forints ($3.07 billion) for its main three-month deposit facility, Deputy Governor Marton Nagy told reporters on Thursday.

After Wednesday's tender, the total outstanding stock of the facility fell to 937 billion forints.

Nagy told reporters on the sidelines of a conference that a reduction in banks' mandatory reserve rate from December 1 would also push 170 billion forints of liquidity into the banking system.

Nagy said policy makers were "satisfied" with the falls in interbank rates and Treasury debt yields that occurred as a result of the central bank's targeted unconventional easing measures. ($1 = 293.35 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)