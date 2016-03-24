BUDAPEST, March 24 The National Bank of Hungary expects higher economic growth in 2016 than projected before and much more intense bank lending than last year but inflation still staying well below its 3 percent target, according to the bank's new inflation report.

The report, published on Thursday, said inflation will stay below the 3 percent target until the first half of 2018 mostly due to lower-than-expected raw material prices.

External effects will pose further downside risks to the inflation path. Inflation could be higher if wage growth or consumption end up more solid than now seen, it added.

The bank also sees a higher growth rate of 2.8 percent for this year than the 2.5 percent it projected before, largely on account of a more intense use of European Union funding, which could reach 1.5 trillion forints this year, up by 3-400 billion forints from its previous projection.

($1 = 280.82 forints) (Reporting by Marton Dunai)