BUDAPEST, March 24 The National Bank of Hungary
expects higher economic growth in 2016 than projected before and
much more intense bank lending than last year but inflation
still staying well below its 3 percent target, according to the
bank's new inflation report.
The report, published on Thursday, said inflation will stay
below the 3 percent target until the first half of 2018 mostly
due to lower-than-expected raw material prices.
External effects will pose further downside risks to the
inflation path. Inflation could be higher if wage growth or
consumption end up more solid than now seen, it added.
The bank also sees a higher growth rate of 2.8 percent for
this year than the 2.5 percent it projected before, largely on
account of a more intense use of European Union funding, which
could reach 1.5 trillion forints this year, up by 3-400 billion
forints from its previous projection.
($1 = 280.82 forints)
(Reporting by Marton Dunai)