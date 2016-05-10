(Adds comments, background)
By Marton Dunai and Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST May 10 The National Bank of Hungary is
phasing out its interest rate swaps, which helped reduce the
government's foreign currency debt, and increased local banks'
forint-denominated bond holdings after a two year programme to
stabilise debt financing.
The central bank, run by a close ally of Prime Minister
Viktor Orban, has helped the government reduce its borrowing
costs by cutting interest rates and reducing the country's
exposure to foreign currency debt. Yields have also declined on
long-term forint government bonds.
The bank's measures helped channel banks' liquidity into
forint-denominated debt, and its interest rate swaps helped
banks hedge risks on their debt holdings - something the bank
said had had "a major role in the success of the programme".
"The programme has helped reduce the country's
vulnerability," deputy governor Marton Nagy told a news
conference on Tuesday.
Hungary's public debt is high compared with its Central
European peers, at around 76 percent of GDP. Around half was was
held in foreign currencies, which the government wanted to
reduce.
A bank statement said the programme had "achieved the
objectives set".
Nagy said the self-financing programme would continue, but
the National Bank of Hungary will hold its last interest rate
swap tender on July 7. Until July 7, the bank will reduce
offered amounts.
The bank said local banks' government securities holdings
increased by about 2.7 trillion forints in the past two years,
while the share of Hungary's foreign currency debt within its
total debt has dropped below 30 percent from 50 percent.
The bank said the ratio of foreign currency debt will reach
a historical low at the end of 2016 at around 27 percent, and
will decline further to around 25 percent in 2017.
The bank, which launched a new rate cut cycle in March, has
already signalled a further "slight" easing of its main policy
rate, which stands at 1.05 percent.
The bank is likely to cut its main interest rate one more
time but thereafter further interest rate cuts are "highly
doubtful", Nagy said. He is one of the bank's nine rate setters.
"One more step is possible, and further steps are highly
doubtful," Nagy said, scaling back expectations for further rate
cuts. He tried to temper rate cut expectations on April 28, when
he said markets' rate cut hopes were excessive.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai; Editing by
Alison Williams)