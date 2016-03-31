BUDAPEST, March 31 Hungary's top court blocked a government-backed amendment to the central bank law on Thursday, declaring it unconstitutional because the proposed changes would reduce transparency in the bank's business units.

The ruling was a blow to bank governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, whom Prime Minister Viktor Orban calls his "right-hand man" and who has strongly supported government policy with sharp interest rate cuts and billions of euros of cheap loans to businesses.

The National Bank of Hungary set up six education foundations in 2014, granting them about 245 billion forints ($890 million). It also partly or wholly owns business units such as the Budapest Stock Exchange, in which it bought a majority stake last November.

The amendment, which was passed in parliament by the large majority that Orban's Fidesz party enjoys, would have limited public access to financial data of companies owned by the National Bank and its foundations.

Critics said it would violate the constitution and Hungary's President Janos Ader sent it to the Constitutional Court for review earlier this month.

"The MNB (National Bank of Hungary) serves a public purpose and manages exclusively public money, therefore to ensure transparency and the purity of public life it must be accountable to the public," the court said in the statement declaring the amendment unconstitutional.

It also rejected the amendment because it was to be applied retroactively, which was also unconstitutional.

A central bank spokesman declined to comment on the ruling.

Standard and Poor's rating agency cited less predictable policy-making and "increasing opaqueness" around leading institutions like the central bank when it kept Hungary's debt in the "junk" category earlier this month.

The rejected amendment said the foundations belonging to the central bank were now fully controlled by its board of directors, and so their assets no longer qualified as public.

It also would have allowed the data of business units partially or wholly owned by the central bank to be classified for up to 10 years if releasing this information was deemed to harm the bank's monetary or foreign exchange policy interests. ($1 = 275.5000 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Marton Dunai; Editing by Tom Heneghan)