BUDAPEST Oct 2 Hungary's central bank will soon start the sale of state-owned MKB Bank in a tender based on invitation, looking to close the transaction by the end of the year, the National Bank of Hungary (MNB) said in a statement on Friday.

"An important element of the sale of MKB Bank is that, after completion of the reorganisation process, its ownership structure should be in line with the MNB's strategy concerning the domestic banking sector," it said.

The central bank said its strategy aimed to contribute to the stability of the financial system, enhance competition among banks and support prudent and sound banking management over the long term.

The central bank said it would invite bids from institutional and private investors. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)