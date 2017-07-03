BUDAPEST, July 3 Hungary's central bank set systemic capital risk buffers on Monday for the local units of Austrian Raiffeisen Bank and Intesa SanPaolo for what it said was an insufficient clean-up of their distressed project loans.

The central bank set the capital buffer for CIB Bank at 2 percent of its total domestic risk exposure from July 1, while the buffer for Raiffeisen Hungary was set at 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)