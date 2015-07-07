BUDAPEST, July 7 Hungary's central bank has decided to tighten foreign exchange funding rules for the bank sector as of January 1, 2016 in order to reduce banks' reliance on external funding, the central bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The National Bank of Hungary will tighten banks' foreign exchange funding adequacy ratio and will also introduce a new foreign exchange coverage ratio (FECR), to reduce banks' excessive reliance on the swap market.

The NBH said the new rules could cut the banking sector's short-term external debt by as much as 2-3 billion euros to 6-7 billion euros by the end of the 2016. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)