BUDAPEST, July 7 Hungary's central bank will
launch a 10-year interest rate swap (IRS) facility for
commercial banks in addition to the three- and five-year
maturities already available, the bank said in a statement on
Tuesday.
The central bank said demand for its IRS facility increased
after it announced an overhaul of its monetary policy tools and
after talks with banks, it decided to expand the range of its
IRS facilities.
"By introducing the ten-year maturity IRS, the NBH will be
able to provide support to banks in increasing and stabilising
their holdings of long-term government securities, thereby
reducing the costs of government debt financing," the bank said.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)