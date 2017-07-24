Hungarian central bank adds HUF 50 bln to banking sector liquidity

BUDAPEST, July 24 (Reuters) - The National Bank of Hungary has added 50 billion forints ($190.96 million) in additional liquidity to the banking system through its one- and 12-month foreign-exchange swap tenders on Monday, the bank said in a statement.

The tenders increased the total amount of additional liquidity provided by the central bank to 900 billion forints, it said.

The central bank kept interest rates on hold at record lows at its meeting on Tuesday last week and said further loosening in monetary conditions with unconventional tools remained possible.