* New measures do not mean printing money-deputy governor Balog

* Announcements made direction of policy clear-Balog

* Rate policy to remain predictable and cautious

* Forint is slightly weaker than fundamentals justify

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, April 4 Hungary's central bank has no plans to add to measures its new leader has announced to bolster the economy, deputy governor Adam Balog told Reuters after the initiative proved more modest than some expected.

The forint fell to 14-month lows against the euro last month on worries that the bank's new governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, former economy minister and a close ally of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, could try to jolt the economy out of recession with measures that might weaken the currency.

Traders sent the forint to 3-week highs of 299.29 when Matolcsy announced programmes on Thursday to channel cheap loans to small and medium-sized firms and help them replace their foreign currency debts with forint financing at low rates.

"As we see the exchange rate is slightly weaker than fundamentals justify," Balog said in an interview, adding that the bank had no exchange rate target but the forint should not separate from fundamentals.

He said the forint falls were partly caused by uncertainty over the course of monetary policy under the new management.

"But I hope it's already clear in what direction we want to go," added Balog, who was Matolcsy's deputy in the economy ministry before joining the bank last month.

He said the bank had discussed the new measures with the European Central Bank "in general", and the ECB had not raised any objections.

Orban has rebuffed advice from the European Union and International Monetary Fund to prune Hungary's budget spending in favour of fund-raising measures such as taxing banks and other sectors and seizing private pension funds.

Asked whether the bank had plans for further major measures to follow those announced on Thursday, Balog said: "No."

"There are two pieces of news ahead: one when we finish the talks about what we will do, in about a month," he said. "And subsequently, in one-to-two months intervals, we will give an account of what we achieved."

FOREIGN DEBT

The bank also wants a 1 trillion forint ($4.3 billion) cut in the economy's short-term foreign currency debt, which could reduce the central bank's foreign currency reserves by about 3 billion euros from around 36 billion euros at end-February.

This programme could open room in the central bank's balance sheet for an equivalent cut in the amount of two-week bills that commercial banks have placed at the bank.

Balog said the new measures did not mean that the bank would try to help the economy by printing money.

"All in all, we do not increase the balance sheet of the central bank. Money printing would mean that we pump money into the system by increasing our balance sheet," he said.

Balog said talks with commercial banks about the new programmes would start on Monday and take about a month, then the central bank would explain how the programmes would proceed.

"So we have the schedule set for the next 4-5 months," he said, adding that the central bank has not yet decided on whether it would extend these new programmes.

"We would like to do this one well, and then we will evaluate it," he said.

Balog declined to comment on analysts' forecast in a Reuters poll that the bank's benchmark base rate - which stands at 5 percent after eight quarter point cuts since August - could reach a floor at 4.5 percent in coming months.

"The Monetary Council carries out its interest rate policy with caution and in a predictable way," he said, adding that inflation was below the bank's 3 percent target and there was no turbulence in the economy. ($1 = 233.8378 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)