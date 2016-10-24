BUDAPEST Oct 24 Hungary's central bank will give commercial banks more time to build capital buffers to meet its regulatory requirements, with the measure aimed at boosting lending, the central bank said on Monday.

The central bank said that the eight "systemically important" banks in Hungary will have to build capital buffers worth 0.5 to 2 percent from 2017 onwards, gradually, over a period of four years.

"The adjustment period which lasts until 2020 will support a recovery in lending ... while also strengthening financial stability," the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)