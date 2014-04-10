* Central banker Nagy outlines flurry of fresh reforms

* Says bank plans tighter liquidity requirements

* After consolidation, "clean" bank sector can help economic growth

* Re-elected PM Orban seeks bigger role for Hungary-based banks

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, April 10 Hungary plans to make its banks more competitive to help drive the recovery, a central bank official said, signalling further changes in a sector that has already borne the brunt of the country's economic reforms.

Marton Nagy, central bank managing director in charge of financial stability and lending stimulus, said banks should expect having to sign up to tighter liquidity rules, a clean-up of loans books and further measures to help the country's large stock of foreign currency borrowers.

"Five years after the (global financial) crisis we are approaching clarity on what is going to happen with the banking system," Nagy told Reuters in an interview late on Wednesday.

Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks were taxed heavily under the previous administration of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whose government won a second term by a landslide in a national election last weekend.

Banks operating in the country include units of Belgium's KBC, Austria's Raiffeisen Bank, Erste Bank and Italy's Unicredit.

The banks also had to foot the bill for a government scheme to ease the burden on the many Hungarian households that signed up for Swiss franc and euro mortgages at a time when the country's forint currency was far stronger than it is now and can no longer afford to repay them.

As a result, many banks curbed their lending, exacerbating a slump in the economy. Nagy said there could be further action to resolve the currency loans issue, and suggested some banks might quit the country.

"Once the problem of foreign currency borrowers is resolved, the main question will be whether the banks which have to sell or want to sell their (Hungarian) units will succeed," he said.

"Then we'll have to look at a clean banking system, which has undergone consolidation, and think it over how in the long run the bank sector can help economic growth."

Orban has made no secret of his wish to see more of the banking sector in local hands.

A much more competitive bank sector could contribute to doubling the economy's annual growth rate to a sustainable 4 percent, Nagy said. He added that the consolidation of the sector would probably be over within a year when banks would also have a clear "vision of the future."

Orban, whose government campaigned on strong anti-bank rhetoric, easily won last weekend's election. Banks now fear his government would inflict further losses on them with new measures to resolve the problem of foreign currency mortgages.

The central bank is run by a close ally of Orban, and is now also in charge of financial market supervision.

Nagy said the central bank also wanted to see more transparent pricing and conditions in banking products.

NO 'JUMBO JET' BANK

During the sector's consolidation, Nagy said the central bank would not want to see any large bank already present in Hungary buying another big bank as that would lead to too much concentration of market share.

He said the three largest banks should not have a market share of more than 50 percent as that would distort competition.

"The emergence of such a jumbo jet would not help," he said.

Nagy did not want to name any banks that could leave. So far all the big foreign banks have signalled they want to stay.

Sources told Reuters last week that Hungary's biggest bank OTP was moving closer to buying local rival MKB, which the European Commission ordered Germany's BayernLB to sell by 2015.

Orban's government has repeatedly said it wants to see over 50 percent of the country's banks in Hungarian hands. At the moment, Hungarian ownership is at around 40 percent based on total assets, Nagy said.

But he said foreign banks' share was particularly high in the corporate banking sector, where Hungarian ownership was below 30 percent.

"Before the launch of the central bank's lending programme, the fall in corporate lending was the big problem and it was foreign (banks) behind this fall," Nagy said.

"From this aspect the increase in domestic ownership could be favourable." (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; Editing by John Stonestreet)