BRIEF-Infotmic sees Q1 FY 2017 net profit to be 5.7 mln yuan
* The reason for the forecast is decreased revenue of trading and service business
BUDAPEST Jan 29 Hungary's central bank will weigh a fine-tuning of its interest rate corridor in coming months depending on how interbank rates will move, deputy governor Marton Nagy said on Friday.
Nagy told reporters that liquidity was expected to drop in March when billions of euros worth of swaps would expire which commercial banks took from the central bank during the conversion of foreign currency mortgages last year. This will lead to a shrinking of the central bank's balance sheet.
By the end of April the central bank will also phase out its 2-week deposits, which could also impact interbank rates.
"The role of the interest rate corridor could increase because as liquidity drops, the volatility of the interbank rate could rise within the interest rate corridor," Nagy said.
"This could lead t6o a fine-tuning of the interest rate corridor." (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
* Sees net loss for Q1 2017 to be 22.5 million yuan to 45.5 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2016 (42.9 million yuan)