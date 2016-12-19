BUDAPEST Dec 19 Hungary's central bank offers
to accept 400 billion forints ($1.34 billion) worth of funds
from commercial banks in its 3-month deposit tool at a tender on
Wednesday, the National Bank of Hungary said on Reuters page
on Monday.
The central bank said in September that it would cap funds
placed by banks in its main 3-month deposit tool at 900 billion
forints by the end of this year, squeezing out funds into the
economy instead.
At its meeting on Tuesday, analysts expect that the bank
will keep its base rate unchanged but could announce a further
cut in its 3-month deposits for next year, in order to ease
monetary conditions and drive interbank rates lower.
($1 = 297.83 forints)
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)