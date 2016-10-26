BUDAPEST Oct 26 Hungary's central bank has
accepted bids worth 100 billion forints for its main three-month
deposit facility at its first capped tender on Wednesday, below
its original offer for up to 150 billion, it said on Reuters
page.
Local banks offered to place 314 billion forints worth of
funds in the instrument.
"Squeezing out liquidity contributes to loosening monetary
conditions with targeted, unconventional tools," the central
bank said in a statement.
The central bank said last month it would cap funds placed
by banks in its main 3-month deposit tool at 900 billion forints
by the end of this year.
The total outstanding amount was 1.174 trillion forints
after Wednesday's tender, down from 1.296 trillion previously.
($1 = 283.1 forints)
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)