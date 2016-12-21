BRIEF-O-Bank receives penalty order of T$2 mln
* Says it was imposed fine of T$2 million by Financial Supervisory Commission, due to its violation of Banking Act
BUDAPEST Dec 21 The Hungarian central bank accepted 3-month deposits worth 400 billion forints ($1.34 billion) on Wednesday at its last tender this year, it announced on its Reuters page.
The central bank's 3-month deposits now hold 900 billion forints. The bank has set a limit of 900 billion forints for the stock of deposits by the end of the year.
On Tuesday, it announced that it would cap the amount in the 3-month deposits at 750 billion forints by the end of March. ($1 = 298.22 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)
SINGAPORE, Jan 26 Singapore's Keppel Corporation Ltd said on Thursday fourth-quarter net profit fell 65 percent and 2016 profits tumbled to a decade low due to a dearth of orders at its rig-building business and provisions for impairments.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Qatar's investments in Russia will further strengthen ties between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-member oil producers, OPEC Secretary-General Mohammed Barkindo told Reuters.