BUDAPEST, March 29 The National Bank of Hungary on Wednesday accepted 350 billion forints ($1.22 billion) worth of three-month deposits from commercial banks as planned at its monthly tender, it said on its Reuters page.

The central bank has limited the amount of deposits it accepts from banks to channel more liquidity into bank lending and government debt.

The total stock of deposits fell to 750 billion forints, as planned, after the tender from 800 billion forints a month ago. The bank announced on Tuesday that it would further lower the limit on the stock to 500 billion forints by the end of June.

($1 = 287.5000 forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)