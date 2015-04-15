BUDAPEST, April 15 Hungary's foreign currency
denominated car purchase loans and personal loans should be
converted into forints to eliminate the exchange rate risk from
the financial system, a central banker told weekly Heti Valasz
on Wednesday.
Marton Nagy, managing director of the National Bank of
Hungary, said the bank was in favour of the conversion.
"Together with the foreign-currency based personal loans,
this is a loan stock of 500 billion (forints), for close to
290,000 contracts," Nagy told the weekly.
Hungary has already implemented a conversion of households'
foreign currency mortgages, most of which were denominated in
Swiss francs.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)