BUDAPEST, April 28 Some market expectations for further rate cuts and the bottom of the current easing cycle have become exaggerated and the central bank wants to temper these expectations, National Bank of Hungary deputy governor Marton Nagy told reporters on Thursday.

Nagy also said the central bank wants to cut the base rate to a low level that could be sustainable all through its policy horizon, until the middle of 2018.

"The main question is whether there would be a third rate cut, and possibly a fourth," Nagy said. In its current easing cycle the bank has so far carried out two rate cuts of 15 basis points each, cutting the base rate to 1.05 percent. (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)