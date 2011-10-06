* Cutting rates would hurt economy -Hungarian c.bank head

* Banks well capitalised and prepared for forint weakness

* Central bank sees 3 pct inflation target achievable in H1 2013 (Adds comments, background)

By Sebastian Tong and Alessandra Prentice

LONDON, Oct 6 Easing monetary policy could hurt Hungary's economy because of the high foreign-currency debt exposure of its households and banks, the country's central bank governor said on Thursday.

Hungarian National Bank Governor Andras Simor said the central bank was keeping a close eye on the impact of the weak forint on the banking system, but said the country's lenders were more than adequately capitalised.

The forint has recovered after sinking below the key 300 level versus the euro this week, having fallen 11 percent against the euro since Aug 1.

But the cost of insuring Hungarian sovereign debt for five years has risen to near March 2009 highs.

"We ... have to recognise that the situation now and in 2008 is very different," Simor said at a lecture in London.

"At that time, the Hungarian banking system was in worse shape than now ... The banking system has gone through tremendous restructuring (since). We are better prepared."

He said the National Bank of Hungary had to "watch very carefully the capital situation of the banks because of (the forint) weakening.

"Indirectly, it has an impact on the capital adequacy ratio ...(But) Hungarian bank capital ratios are extremely high," Simor said.

Some investors believe the central bank could be forced to hike rates to support the forint.

The central bank kept its key base rate on hold for the eighth month in a row last month though the latest policy meeting minutes show one of the central bank's two vice governors proposing a small rate hike.

EASING POLICY

In his presentation, Simor said the weakness of the forint meant it would be hard for the central bank to cut rates.

"At some point monetary easing would have an adverse effect on the real economy because of the foreign-exchange risk at the households and the corresponding credit risk at the banks' balance sheet."

"We have seen that a (currency) devaluation in a (financial) crisis can be helpful, but when devaluation happens in a country with significant foreign debt it can cause financial instability as well," he said.

Simor also reiterated that the central bank's 3 percent inflation target could be reached by the first half of 2013.

"Hungarian inflation has been hovering generally above 3 percent but we believe that during the present climate when consumption is very much constrained, there is a good chance we can bring inflation to our target within the horizon of 1-1/2 to two years," he added.

Simor called a government law unveiled last month to allow households to repay foreign-currency mortgages at a favourable exchange rate a "significant source of uncertainty".

"This (plan) forces banks to take a significant loss from the foreign exchange loans. We believe this is not helpful in moving the economy forward," he said, adding that the central bank is ramping up liquidity provisions to the banks to smoothen out the process.

Asked about Hungary's plan to join the euro zone at some point in the future, Simor said the central bank had "mellowed" its views on the common currency: "We are more careful about the terms and conditions." (Reporting by Sebastian Tong and Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Catherine Evans)