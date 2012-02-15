* Cbank to launch 2-year credit facility, mortgage bond
purchases
* Aim of programme is to provide banks with more secure
funding-Simor
* Announcement helps bond yields fall
* January minutes: govt-appointed members halted hike, voted
down Simor
(Adds January cbank minutes, analyst comment)
By Sandor Peto
BUDAPEST, Feb 15 Hungary's central bank
announced new measures to support banks and lending on
Wednesday, offering two-year loans in exchange for collateral
and launching purchases of mortgage bonds in the face of an
increasingly bleak economic outlook.
The package was the first time a bank in the EU's previously
resilient eastern wing has taken similar steps to the
wide-ranging provision of cheap loans and outright quantitative
easing done by central banks in developed economies.
The conservative government, long at odds with the
leadership of its own national bank and struggling to launch
talks with Brussels and the IMF on financial assistance, has
been pressing for such moves for some time.
The minutes of the bank's January policy meeting on
Wednesday also showed that, for the first time, four rate
setters appointed by the government had voted against the bank's
Governor and two deputies to prevent a rise in interest rates
last month.
That could signal the end of the bank's recent tightening
cycle and if Hungary concludes an aid deal in coming months,
could mean rate cuts will swiftly be on the cards to support the
government's push to boost economic growth, analysts said.
Governor Andras Simor insisted the new liquidity measures to
be launched from March were primarily aimed at providing more
secure financing for banks, and would not increase inflation.
"This is a real safety net: banks can feel bigger safety in
the supply of sources, the expiry mismatch between assets and
sources can fall, and banks can lend more bravely," Simor told
the business news website portfolio.hu in an interview.
Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks have been hit by
deleveraging in Europe's financial sector - as banks hold onto
funds rather than lend them out to prop up their own finances -
as well as unorthodox government measures including a big bank
tax and forced early fx mortgage repayments.
The new measures include a two-year collateralised credit
facility and a mortgage bond purchase programme. The bank will
also expand the range of eligible collateral for its lending and
proposed parliament allow all banks to issue mortgage bonds.
Simor said the size of the two-year variable-rate credit
facility was still under discussion.
Two- to three-year government bond yields fell 30-35 basis
points after the announcement with traders judging the new
2-year variable-rate refinancing and expanded range of
collateral would give banks more funds to play with.
The forint, under pressure for months due to government
policies that have drawn widespread international criticism and
threatened its efforts to gain EU financial support, hit a four
and a half month high.
OUTVOTED
Government attacks on the central bank were one of the key
issues halting talks with EU and IMF negotiators in December.
But while the bank's steps on Wednesday could be seen as a
gesture towards the cabinet, the forint's firming since its
January meeting bore out the bank's reasoning in keeping rates
at 7 percent on economic rather than political grounds.
"For the time being, I think they will remain on hold and
then the future will depend on inflation developments and the
forint," said Gergely Forian Szabo at Pioneer Investments.
"If the forint can strengthen significantly further, that
could make room for considering a rate cut."
Analysts said the measures to provide liquidity to the
economy could help reverse a decline in lending, but would not
address structural problems which make the economy little able
to resist a slide toward possible recession this year.
"Its impact can be twofold: improving banks' liquidity and
also reducing the cost of mortgage loans to households and to
corporates as well," said Eszter Gargyan at Citigroup.
"It can ease the maturity mismatch for banks funding, can be
positive for the GDP and also positive for the government paper
market."
Hungary's debt ratings have been cut to "junk" and rises in
yields have forced the government to turn to the International
Monetary Fund and the European Union for a financial backstop.
Like other economies in former communist eastern Europe,
Hungarians have become accustomed to growth rates double or
triple their western neighbours which must be sustained if their
overall wealth is to catch up. But they have also become used to
more volatility in those rates of growth. The economy grew just
0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year.
(Writing by Krisztina Than; editing by Patrick Graham)