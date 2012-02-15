* Cbank to launch 2-year credit facility, mortgage bond purchases

* Aim of programme is to provide banks with more secure funding-Simor

* Announcement helps bond yields fall

* January minutes: govt-appointed members halted hike, voted down Simor (Adds January cbank minutes, analyst comment)

By Sandor Peto

BUDAPEST, Feb 15 Hungary's central bank announced new measures to support banks and lending on Wednesday, offering two-year loans in exchange for collateral and launching purchases of mortgage bonds in the face of an increasingly bleak economic outlook.

The package was the first time a bank in the EU's previously resilient eastern wing has taken similar steps to the wide-ranging provision of cheap loans and outright quantitative easing done by central banks in developed economies.

The conservative government, long at odds with the leadership of its own national bank and struggling to launch talks with Brussels and the IMF on financial assistance, has been pressing for such moves for some time.

The minutes of the bank's January policy meeting on Wednesday also showed that, for the first time, four rate setters appointed by the government had voted against the bank's Governor and two deputies to prevent a rise in interest rates last month.

That could signal the end of the bank's recent tightening cycle and if Hungary concludes an aid deal in coming months, could mean rate cuts will swiftly be on the cards to support the government's push to boost economic growth, analysts said.

Governor Andras Simor insisted the new liquidity measures to be launched from March were primarily aimed at providing more secure financing for banks, and would not increase inflation.

"This is a real safety net: banks can feel bigger safety in the supply of sources, the expiry mismatch between assets and sources can fall, and banks can lend more bravely," Simor told the business news website portfolio.hu in an interview.

Hungary's mostly foreign-owned banks have been hit by deleveraging in Europe's financial sector - as banks hold onto funds rather than lend them out to prop up their own finances - as well as unorthodox government measures including a big bank tax and forced early fx mortgage repayments.

The new measures include a two-year collateralised credit facility and a mortgage bond purchase programme. The bank will also expand the range of eligible collateral for its lending and proposed parliament allow all banks to issue mortgage bonds.

Simor said the size of the two-year variable-rate credit facility was still under discussion.

Two- to three-year government bond yields fell 30-35 basis points after the announcement with traders judging the new 2-year variable-rate refinancing and expanded range of collateral would give banks more funds to play with.

The forint, under pressure for months due to government policies that have drawn widespread international criticism and threatened its efforts to gain EU financial support, hit a four and a half month high.

OUTVOTED

Government attacks on the central bank were one of the key issues halting talks with EU and IMF negotiators in December.

But while the bank's steps on Wednesday could be seen as a gesture towards the cabinet, the forint's firming since its January meeting bore out the bank's reasoning in keeping rates at 7 percent on economic rather than political grounds.

"For the time being, I think they will remain on hold and then the future will depend on inflation developments and the forint," said Gergely Forian Szabo at Pioneer Investments.

"If the forint can strengthen significantly further, that could make room for considering a rate cut."

Analysts said the measures to provide liquidity to the economy could help reverse a decline in lending, but would not address structural problems which make the economy little able to resist a slide toward possible recession this year.

"Its impact can be twofold: improving banks' liquidity and also reducing the cost of mortgage loans to households and to corporates as well," said Eszter Gargyan at Citigroup.

"It can ease the maturity mismatch for banks funding, can be positive for the GDP and also positive for the government paper market."

Hungary's debt ratings have been cut to "junk" and rises in yields have forced the government to turn to the International Monetary Fund and the European Union for a financial backstop.

Like other economies in former communist eastern Europe, Hungarians have become accustomed to growth rates double or triple their western neighbours which must be sustained if their overall wealth is to catch up. But they have also become used to more volatility in those rates of growth. The economy grew just 0.3 percent in the fourth quarter of last year. (Writing by Krisztina Than; editing by Patrick Graham)