BUDAPEST, March 3 The National Bank of Hungary's new asset management company, set up to help banks by purchasing bad loans made on commercial real estate projects, will be allowed to access some market funding, Deputy Governor Adam Balog said on Tuesday.

The asset manager, MARK Group, is due to be launched in the first half of 2015 with initial capital of 300 billion forints ($1.10 billion) and will buy distressed assets from commercial banks on a voluntary basis.

Balog said the central bank had decided to make some changes to its original strategy after consulting on the project with the European Central Bank and the European Commission.

"The most important elements that have already been decided are that funding will be open for the market as opposed to the original plan of only central bank funding," he told a banking conference on managing non-performing loans.

"Furthermore, we shifted totally to market pricing as opposed to the original plan of valuation closer to the real value of the projects."

The central bank had said in November that purchase prices were likely to be at a discount to book value.

It was unclear from Balog's comment whether the 300 billion forint capital sum now includes prospective private money or if any additional market investment would come on top.

The central bank has said the loans MARK might purchase have a book value of about 800 billion forints.

"The goal of MARK is to purchase a large share of distressed commercial real estate assets from the second half of 2015 within a limited period, then achieve profit over a long-term period by managing and disposing of them within 10 years," Balog said. "Our goal is to achieve fast and material cleaning in the corporate portfolio".

The central bank hopes that stripping banks of the bad loans will help boost credit supply.

In its latest lending survey published on Monday, the central bank said credit to small firms outside the scope of its cheap loans programme was not picking up despite historically low lending rates, dragging on the economic recovery.

Major banks in Hungary include home-grown OTP Bank , Belgian KBC, Austrian Erste Bank and Raiffeisen, as well as Italian UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo.

($1 = 272.05 forints)

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans)