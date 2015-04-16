(Adds quotes, background)

By Krisztina Than

BUDAPEST, April 16 Hungary's compensation scheme to clear the fallout from the collapse of three brokerages will cost the country's financial sector about 30 billion forints ($106.6 million) a year, a top central bank official told Reuters.

The country's banks are already at odds with the government over its proposal that they take on part of the burden of payouts to the customers of the troubled brokerages, only weeks after a February deal that promised a cut to Hungary's punitive banking levy and an end to measures that could hit the battered sector's profitability.

Central bank Managing Director Marton Nagy said on Thursday that the cost of compensation to clients of Quaestor and other brokerages and some small banks would amount to 300 billion forints.

The money will be paid into the OBA deposit insurance fund and the BEVA investor protection fund over a maximum of 10 years, Nagy said, with the funds also requiring recapitalisation of up to 150 billion forints.

"I'd say that the extra cost (for the financial sector) could be around 30 billion (forints a year) considering that these amounts could be distributed over a maximum 10 years," Nagy said in a telephone interview.

Nagy had previously said that annual payments into BEVA and OBA would rise by only 20 billion forints, but he told Reuters that the amount did not include payments into a special fund to pay higher compensation to Quaestor clients.

Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said on Wednesday that the February deal between the Hungarian state and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) was not threatened by legislation that passes some of the costs of brokerage compensation to banks.

Asked what impact the new burden could have on the EBRD deal, Nagy said: "I hope no impact whatsoever. This can be judged in light of how the talks between the government and the Bank Association will turn out."

Nagy also reiterated the central bank's aim for a planned cut in banking tax to be tied to increased corporate lending. Only those banks which reach an "expected level" in lending activity should get the bank tax reduction, he said. (Additional reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by David Goodman)