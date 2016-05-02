BUDAPEST May 2 Housing prices in Hungary rose
by 21 percent in 2014 and the first three quarters of last year,
much faster than in neighbouring countries but this dynamic
growth is not excessive, the National Bank of Hungary said in a
report on Monday.
The bank said the strong price rise is not excessive as
Hungary experienced the steepest drop in housing prices in the
region after the 2008 financial crisis.
"Overall, we view the recovery on the housing market as
favourable. The dynamic growth of house prices and the expansion
of the volume of new housing loans are not considered to be
excessive, thus the current risk level is low," the NBH said.
"However, housing market developments still need to be
closely monitored, due to the frictions on the supply side, the
significant increase in demand and the external factors
affecting the market," it added.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than)