By Krisztina Than
| BUDAPEST
BUDAPEST May 2 Hungary's central bank sought to
dismiss concerns of overheating in the housing market on Monday,
saying a sharp increase in prices over the past two years showed
they were recouping ground lost after the 2008 global financial
crisis.
Hungarian house prices jumped by a total 21 percent in the
period from January 2014 to September 2015, it said in a report,
compared with rises of 7.2 percent in Slovakia, 6.9 percent in
the Czech Republic and 3.1 percent in Poland.
The report said Hungarian house prices had fallen more
sharply after the global crisis than in other central European
countries. Tens of thousands of Hungarian households had taken
out mortgages denominated in Swiss francs to take advantage of
lower interest rates but suffered badly when the Swiss currency
soared in value against the forint and other units.
"The dynamic growth of (Hungarian) house prices and the
expansion of the volume of new housing loans are not considered
to be excessive, thus the current risk level is low," the
central bank said.
"However, housing market developments still need to be
closely monitored, due to the frictions on the supply side, the
significant increase in demand and the external factors
affecting the market," it added.
NBH managing director Barnabas Virag said housing prices had
approached the long-term average in the past one and a half
years but said there was still room for further growth.
"The Hungarian housing market is not overheated," Virag told
a news conference. "We think we won't see a very fast increase
in housing prices in the coming years ... but the trend will be
upwards."
While most of the increase in housing market turnover was
due to used flats in the past years, the bank said, the market
for newly-built housing is expected to revive as a result of
recent government measures that support new loans to families
and tax cuts on new home construction.
In 2007 more than 35,000 new flats were built in Hungary but
this had plunged to around 7,000 by 2013. The central bank
expects nearly 20,000 new flats to be built in 2017.
The revival of the housing market is already reflected in
rising demand for housing loans but Virag said cuts in interest
rates and rising demand were not yet fully reflected in lending
conditions.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Gareth Jones)