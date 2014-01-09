(Refiles to fix dropped word in first paragraph)

* Slowing pace of easing is not a done deal - Balog

* No exchange rate target, but not wanting sudden shift

* Lending programme will not be extended to retail finance

By Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs

BUDAPEST, Jan 9 Hungary's central bank has room to cut interest rates to as low as 2.5 percent and while it said in December that it could slow the pace of easing, this is not a done deal, one of the bank's deputy governors, Adam Balog, said.

He told Reuters that while the tapering of the U.S. stimulus programme called for caution, Hungary's vulnerability to external shocks has decreased markedly.

Hungary, like its Central and Eastern European peers, has enjoyed large capital inflows into its bonds on the back of the Federal Reserve's bond-buying, which has allowed its central bank to cut its base rate to 3 percent from 7 percent in August 2012 when it launched its drive to cut rates to boost growth.

Some analysts have raised concerns that the bank could cut rates too deeply, which could backfire if the global mood sours.

Balog, sitting in his room in the bank's art nouveau building in Budapest, said Hungary's big current account surplus, low budget deficit and declining net external debt had helped it weather the first signs of tapering well.

"I believe that based on Hungarian inflation expectations, and our inflation forecasts, there is room for a further reduction in interest rates, which could go as low as 2.5 percent," Balog said in the interview late on Wednesday.

His comments echo those of Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, who said last month the bottom of rates could be between 2.5 and 3.0 percent. All of the bank's nine rate-setters have been picked by the ruling party or Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces an election in April or May.

Balog said that besides the domestic economic outlook, the long-term international inflation and interest rate environment also allowed a sustainable lower rate level in Hungary.

When asked if the bank, which said last month that a slowdown in the pace of easing could be justified, would reduce the size of cuts from a monthly 20 basis points, Balog said there was a chance of that, but cutting by 20 basis points also remained a possibility. The bank next meets on rates on Jan. 21.

"I can say that we principally thought (in December) that a slowdown could be justified but this is not a done deal," said Balog, an economist, who likes artistic photos and is a skilled cocktail bartender, a talent he acquired at university.

ROOM FOR MANOEUVRE

Balog, 35, reiterated that the bank had no exchange rate target but would not like any extreme sudden shift in the forint. The forint is trading around 300 to the euro now and has been fairly stable in the past year.

When asked if the bank would act if the forint slowly eased towards 310 to the euro over a period of months, Balog said:

"We would not take action if it (this move) had no inflationary impact that would jeopardise the achievement of our inflation goal, then purely because of the exchange rate the bank would not act," he said.

Balog said he could not see Hungary going down the Czech path, where the central bank now is weakening the crown after taking its rates to near zero. He said Hungary still had room for rate cuts and there were no deflationary risks.

"There is still enough room for manoeuvre in interest rate policy to keep the inflationary path on target or around the target," he said. "So from this aspect this issue is not relevant now."

The bank follows an inflation-targeting regime, its medium term inflation goal is 3 percent. The bank projects average inflation of 1.3 percent for 2014 and 2.8 percent for 2015.

Under the leadership of Matolcsy, a former economy minister and strong ally of Orban, the central bank has cut borrowing costs to a record low, and launched a $12 billion stimulus programme to provide loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

Balog said the main goal was to boost lending to finance new investments that create added value, and help increase Hungary's longer-term potential growth.

He said the bank would not expand the programme to finance retail lending such as home loans. ($1 = 220.66 Hungarian forints) (Writing by Krisztina Than; Editing by Alison Williams)