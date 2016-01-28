BUDAPEST Jan 28 The central bank has offered 200 billion forints ($696.45 million) worth of new three-year interest rate swaps conditional on lending activity for domestic banks at its tender on Thursday.

The National Bank of Hungary, which has already cemented its base rate at a record low of 1.35 percent, wants banks to lend more to businesses to boost the slowing economy.

The bank has said that the new interest rate swaps, worth up to 1 trillion forints, will be available for banks in 2016 over a limited period. Banks who want access to new swap facility have to increase their stock of loans to small and medium sized firms. ($1 = 287.1700 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)