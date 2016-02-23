BUDAPEST Feb 23 Hungary will require banks to issue mortgage bonds to finance at least 15 percent of their outstanding forint mortgage loans from April 1, 2017 instead of October 2016, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement on Tuesday.

The central bank announced the new mortgage financing rules in June 2015. The rules are aimed at improving the quality of banks' balance sheets by encouraging them to use longer-term funding.

The central bank said it would extend the deadline for the bank sector because some regulations governing mortgages had to be reviewed and amended by parliament.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)