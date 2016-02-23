BUDAPEST Feb 23 Hungary will require banks to
issue mortgage bonds to finance at least 15 percent of their
outstanding forint mortgage loans from April 1, 2017 instead of
October 2016, the National Bank of Hungary said in a statement
on Tuesday.
The central bank announced the new mortgage financing rules
in June 2015. The rules are aimed at improving the quality of
banks' balance sheets by encouraging them to use longer-term
funding.
The central bank said it would extend the deadline for the
bank sector because some regulations governing mortgages had to
be reviewed and amended by parliament.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Sandor Peto)