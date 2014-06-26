BUDAPEST, June 26 Hungary's central bank offered commercial banks a total of 40 billion forints ($177.78 million) worth of new 3-year and 5-year interest rate swaps on Thursday, introducing the auction in line with an expansion of its toolkit in April.

The bank will announce the results of the auction at 1100 GMT on the same Reuters page.

The National Bank of Hungary announced in April that it would convert its main 2-week liquidity bills into deposits from August 1, trying to push banks into buying more government debt.

As a part of this change, the bank introduced the forint interest rate swap facility to allow banks to cut their risks on long-term forint bonds.

($1 = 224.99 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than)