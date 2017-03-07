Italy approves emergency decree to delay Veneto Banca bond payment
ROME, June 16 The Italian government on Friday approved an emergency decree to allow troubled lender Veneto Banca to avoid a bond repayment which was due on June 21.
BUDAPEST, March 7 National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Vice Governor Marton Nagy on Tuesday said a recent reduction of his responsibilities was a signal of changing portfolios at the central bank and not waning confidence in him.
Nagy relinquished his job as chairman at the central bank-controlled Budapest Stock Exchange last week and this week was relieved of his responsibilities of financial stability at the central bank.
"The leadership of the NBH is unified, and the Governor's trust in me continues to be strong," Nagy said at a conference, adding that the decision to winnow down his roles was a "professional" and not a personal one. (Reporting Sandor Peto, writing by Marton Dunai)
* Ageas sa says Amsterdam court of appeal issued an interim decision in relation to request made by ageas to Fortis settlement
WASHINGTON, June 16 U.S. President Donald Trump is likely to nominate former Senate aide Hester Peirce to an open seat on the Securities and Exchange Commission, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.