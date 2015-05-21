BUDAPEST May 21 Hungary's central bank has welcomed plans by local banks to boost lending to companies in the coming years, it said on Thursday, adding however that no lenders have set specific targets on credit expansion.

The central bank added that ideally it would like to see banks boost corporate lending by 6 to 7 percent per year, with less reliance on its cheap loans programme, to keep economic growth above 3 percent.

The banks flagged plans to increase lending to companies and small businesses between 2015 and 2017 but in next three years they plan no significant expansion in lending to households, which the central bank also said should be "subdued". (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai)