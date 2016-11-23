BUDAPEST Nov 23 The National Bank of Hungary has extended by three months the time frame available to banks to grant loans under its Funding for Growth Scheme until the end of next March, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said banks could sign financing contracts with companies under the programme until March 31, 2017. Banks can also use their remaining foreign currency credits under the scheme to provide forint loans, the central bank said.

It said once the programme -- which has provided 2.46 trillion forints ($8.45 billion) worth of financing to 36,103 companies since June 2013 -- is closed, banks should return to market-based financing.

The central bank expects small business lending to grow in the 5-10 percent range in the next two years. ($1 = 291.1200 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)