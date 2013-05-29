* Cheap funding to small businesses raised to 750 billion forints

BUDAPEST, May 29 Hungary's central bank will boost by 50 percent funding it provides under a new lending programme after strong demand for cheap loans from businesses, Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy said on Wednesday.

The programme, first announced early last month and now to total 750 billion forints ($3.36 billion), is a mainstay of the bank's efforts to compound the impact of a 10-month old monetary easing cycle.

"This can realistically bring about a turnaround in lending in the micro, small and medium-sized business sector," Matolcsy told a news conference.

Hungary's latest 25 basis point cut on Tuesday brought rates to a record low of 4.5 percent as the central bank tries to boost the indebted economy.

Matolcsy reiterated the bank's cautious stance on interest rates, saying its easing cycle would remain predictable and carried out in small steps, adding that those market players seeing scope for further rate cuts were probably right.

He declined to specify a level where rate cuts could end, but said these small steps should take the base rate to a "neutral" level recognised by financial markets.

Matolcsy said the Monetary Council decided to raise the first pillar of the programme to provide small businesses with cheap investment and other loans to 425 billion forints from the original 250 billion.

The second chunk of the programme to rid small businesses of toxic foreign currency loans, a key source of vulnerability for central Europe's most indebted nation, was raised to 325 billion forints from 250 billion forints originally planned.

Deputy Governor Adam Balog said the central bank expects the expanded programme to boost the economy by 0.2-0.5 percent by the end of next year.

Balog said a 0.7 percent estimate for this, given when the initial plan was announced early last month, had been meant as a maximum. This figure had now been raised to 1.8 percent under the most optimistic scenario.

When asked about an earlier idea flagged by Matolcsy in an interview that the bank could convert its main liquidity tool, 2-week bills, into 2-week deposits, Balog said:

"We continue to analyse the possibility of converting the 2-week bills into 2-week deposits but this work is still in progress," Balog said. ($1 = 223.21 Hungarian Forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs; editing by Stephen Nisbet)