* New central bank governor to hold first news conference on
Thursday
* Council to hold extraordinary meeting on tools to help
economy - website
* Bank may announce UK-style Funding for Lending programme -
analysts
* C.bank has already cut main interest rate to all-time low
of 5 pct
(Adds background, details)
By Krisztina Than
BUDAPEST, April 3 Hungary's new central bank
chief may announce unorthodox measures to boost the economy on
Thursday, such as offering cheap funds to the banking sector to
kickstart lending.
Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, who took up his post last month,
will hold a news conference on Thursday at 0900 GMT, the central
bank said, without giving details.
The appointment of Matolcsy, formerly the architect of Prime
Minister Viktor Orban's unconventional economic policies, has
fuelled speculation that the bank could embark on aggressive
steps to pump cheap money into the economy along the lines of
those taken by central banks in major economies.
Business website vg.hu reported, without naming its sources,
that the rate-setting Monetary Council will hold an
extraordinary meeting to discuss measures to help the economy.
The bank did not immediately comment on that report.
The bank said separately that its two managing directors
Marton Nagy and Daniel Palotai would discuss on Thursday ways in
which the central bank could boost lending.
"What looks likely is that the bank could start something
similar to the Bank of England's Funding for Lending programme,
providing cheap financing at rates below its base rate to
commercial banks with the strict goal of lending that out to the
economy," said Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Erste Bank.
Another possible move mentioned by analysts was the central
bank taking a more active role on the secondary bond market,
after Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said in recent weeks that it
could examine the idea of buying bonds.
Hungary's three-year government bond yields dropped to a
record low of 4.9 percent on Wednesday, while 10-year yields
were at 6.06 percent. Hungary recently sold a dollar bond and
has been selling forint-denominated paper without problems.
"I don't think they will announce very drastic measures,
such as the limiting of 2-week central bank bills at a lower
level," said David Nemeth at ING.
"It was interesting to see the comments from Varga that the
central bank should be more active in the bond market. That may
not be a coincidence."
Late last month the central bank indicated it was exploring
"tools" other than interest rates to aid economic growth, while
adding that any steps it takes cannot jeopardise its primary
goal of keeping inflation under control.
That followed a cautious message on interest rates and
policy that did not mention additional measures, issued after
the bank cut its main base rate to an all-time low of 5 percent
on March 26.
Matolcsy said in January that the central bank had room to
support the economy in similar ways to the European Central
Bank, the Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Reserve, but that
it would need to proceed with caution.
A FRIENDLY PANEL
Investors are concerned about the bank's independence under
Matolcsy, a close ally of Orban, who has been accused by the
European Union and United States of weakening Hungary's young
democracy. In the few weeks he has been in charge at the bank,
Matolcsy has dismissed several of its most respected economists.
The eight-member Monetary Council is now made up of members
picked by Orban or his ruling Fidesz party - with the exception
of one deputy governor, Julia Kiraly, who was appointed by a
previous Socialist government and whose mandate expires in July.
Some of the council's external members such as Gyula
Pleschinger, a former commercial banker, and Andrea
Bartfai-Mager or Ferenc Gerhardt, are seen as cautious
policymakers who may not support radical new measures.
In a statement after its January rate meeting the Monetary
Council said that "under the domestic circumstances, expanding
the range of unconventional policy tools may provide effective
support only during times of acute financial market stress."
That reference has since disappeared from the bank's
communications.
(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson)