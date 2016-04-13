BUDAPEST, April 13 Eight rate setters of
Hungary's central bank voted for a 15 basis point cut in the
base rate in March, while one central banker, Janos Cinkotai,
supported a 10 basis point cut, the bank said in the minutes of
the meeting on Wednesday.
The National Bank of Hungary launched a new easing cycle
last month by cutting the base rate to a record low 1.2 percent.
It also narrowed the interest rate corridor and cut the
overnight deposit rate into negative.
"Members shared the opinion that it was appropriate to
continue the rate cut cycle (until) ... monetary conditions move
in line with the sustainable achievement of the inflation
target," the bank said in the minutes.
The bank also said any further changes in the interest rate
corridor "depended on future developments in financial
conditions."
(Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)