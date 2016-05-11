BUDAPEST May 11 Eight rate setters of Hungary's central bank voted for a 15 basis point cut in the base rate in April, while one central banker, Janos Cinkotai, supported a 10 basis point cut, the bank said in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.

The National Bank of Hungary launched a new easing cycle in March.

"In the Council's assessment, the sustainable achievement of the inflation target pointed to a further slight reduction in the policy rate," the bank said in the April minutes.

Rate setters said moderate inflation justified a continuation of the easing cycle but several members said a stronger-than-expected increase in wages was likely to warrant a more cautious monetary policy approach.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than)