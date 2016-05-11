BUDAPEST May 11 Eight rate setters of Hungary's
central bank voted for a 15 basis point cut in the base rate
in April, while one central banker, Janos Cinkotai,
supported a 10 basis point cut, the bank said in the minutes of
the meeting on Wednesday.
The National Bank of Hungary launched a new easing cycle in
March.
"In the Council's assessment, the sustainable achievement of
the inflation target pointed to a further slight reduction in
the policy rate," the bank said in the April minutes.
Rate setters said moderate inflation justified a
continuation of the easing cycle but several members said a
stronger-than-expected increase in wages was likely to warrant a
more cautious monetary policy approach.
