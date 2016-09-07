BUDAPEST, Sept 7 All seven Hungarian central
bank rate-setters present at the August 23 policy meeting voted
to keep the base rate on hold at 0.9 percent, the bank
said in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.
"The current level of the base rate and maintaining loose
monetary conditions for an extended period were consistent with
the medium-term achievement of the inflation target and a
corresponding degree of support to the economy," it said.
The next policy meeting is due on Sept 20, when the bank
will decide about the required year-end level of its main
three-month deposit stock and the operational details of the use
of the facility.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Sandor Peto)