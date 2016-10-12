BUDAPEST Oct 12 Eight Hungarian central bank
rate-setters present at the September 20 policy meeting voted to
keep the base rate on hold at 0.9 percent, the bank said
in the minutes of the meeting on Wednesday.
At its September policy meeting the central bank said it
would ease monetary conditions further by squeezing out at least
200-400 billion forints from its main deposit tool into the
economy by year-end.
"If... it was warranted to loosen the monetary conditions
further to meet the inflation target, the Monetary Council would
stand ready to apply a stronger limitation to three-month
deposits," the Monetary Council said in the minutes.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)