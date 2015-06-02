BRIEF-Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads - NYT
* Ride-Sharing service Lyft latest to remove Youtube ads after they appeared next to offensive videos - NYT Source: http://nyti.ms/2n0nMw4
BUDAPEST, June 2 The National Bank of Hungary's new monetary policy instrument might have a loosening effect on monetary policy, the bank's director, Marton Nagy, told reporters on Tuesday.
Hungary's central bank announced an overhaul of its main policy instruments in a move that is expected to force banks to buy more government debt and reduce the share of national debt owed in foreign currencies.
"This might have a loosening effect in terms of monetary policy but the Monetary Council will decide how significant when it reacts to it and (determines) how it might be harmonised with its rate-cut cycle," Nagy told reporters. (Reporting by Marton Dunai; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
HANOI, March 24 Vietnam will receive an estimated $3.6 billion in actual foreign direct investment (FDI) during January-March, up 3.4 percent from a year ago, the government said on Friday.