BUDAPEST, April 18 Hungary's government plans to
merge the financial markets regulator PSZAF into the central
bank to enhance its powers of oversight, ruling Fidesz party
lawmaker Antal Rogan said on Thursday.
"This is on the agenda right now," Rogan told a meeting of
the American Chamber of Commerce in Hungary. "The European
Central Bank is also striving to absorb most of the oversight
authority, so this would fit into the international and European
tendencies."
However, Rogan said securities market and insurance sector
oversight may remain part of an independent institution. He said
the relevant legislation may be submitted to parliament before
the summer recess.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)