BUDAPEST, April 18 A plan by Hungary's central
bank to limit access to its 2-week deposit facility could help
the bank improve its financial results and contribute to curbing
its projected loss, ruling Fidesz parliamentary group leader
Antal Rogan said.
"We think that the central bank's 2013 loss can be as much
as 80-100 billion forints less than what we had expected in
2012," Rogan told a meeting of the American Chamber of Commerce
in Hungary.
"Many things can contribute to achieving this, such as the
steps by the new management of the central bank to start
limiting access to its 2-week deposits, because these can
improve the bank's results," he said.
(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs)