BUDAPEST Oct 25 Hungary's central bank is ready to loosen monetary conditions further if reaching its inflation goal makes that necessary, the bank's rate-setting Monetary Council said on Tuesday.

At its meeting earlier on Tuesday the bank left its main base rate on hold at 0.9 percent, but narrowed the interest rate corridor by cutting its overnight lending rate.

The Monetary Council also decided to lower the required reserve ratio for banks to 1 percent from 2 percent, effective Dec. 1, which should boost liquidity in the banking system by 170 billion forints ($598.59 million), the bank said.

The interest rate on the one-week central bank loan was cut by 5 basis points to 1.00 percent, it added. ($1 = 284.0000 forints) (Reporting by Krisztina Than and Gergely Szakacs)