BUDAPEST Nov 19 A health check on Hungarian lenders by the country's central bank will use stricter criteria than those of the European Central Bank in its review of euro zone lenders, the Central Bank of Hungary said.

Hungary, along with other EU countries outside the euro zone, is responsible for assessing the balance sheets of its banks ahead of EU-wide stress tests in 2014. The combined exercise aims to end uncertainty over the health of banks after five years of crisis.

The ECB, which is reviewing the balance sheets of the euro zone's 130 largest banks, has said it will use new definitions from the European Banking Authority (EBA) for assessing bad loans and restructured ones.

The Hungarian central bank had previously told Reuters it would use its own definitions.

In a statement late on Monday, the Hungarian central bank clarified that it would closely follow the EBA's guidelines, but would also continue to do its own stress tests, using its own criteria, on individual banks and the banking system.

"The criteria of the stress tests conducted by the MNB (the Hungarian central bank) are stricter than those applied by the ECB-EBA," the bank said in a statement published on its website www.mnb.hu late on Monday.

"This is explained by the fact that the MNB (the bank) takes a more cautious approach and takes into account country-specific factors (e.g. FX loans)," it added.

The bank said in its financial stability report that households' 3.84 trillion forint ($17.50 billion) foreign currency debt was one of the most important risk to stability that weighed on the balance sheets of heavily taxed banks.

The bank's tests showed that the banking sector had sufficient liquidity and good average capital adequacy but that, in a persistent stress scenario, some banks would need additional capital worth a total of 116 billion forints. ($1 = 219.4640 Hungarian forints) (Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)