BUDAPEST Nov 19 A health check on Hungarian
lenders by the country's central bank will use stricter criteria
than those of the European Central Bank in its review of euro
zone lenders, the Central Bank of Hungary said.
Hungary, along with other EU countries outside the euro
zone, is responsible for assessing the balance sheets of its
banks ahead of EU-wide stress tests in 2014. The combined
exercise aims to end uncertainty over the health of banks after
five years of crisis.
The ECB, which is reviewing the balance sheets of the euro
zone's 130 largest banks, has said it will use new definitions
from the European Banking Authority (EBA) for assessing bad
loans and restructured ones.
The Hungarian central bank had previously told Reuters it
would use its own definitions.
In a statement late on Monday, the Hungarian central bank
clarified that it would closely follow the EBA's guidelines, but
would also continue to do its own stress tests, using its own
criteria, on individual banks and the banking system.
"The criteria of the stress tests conducted by the MNB (the
Hungarian central bank) are stricter than those applied by the
ECB-EBA," the bank said in a statement published on its website
www.mnb.hu late on Monday.
"This is explained by the fact that the MNB (the bank) takes
a more cautious approach and takes into account country-specific
factors (e.g. FX loans)," it added.
The bank said in its financial stability report that
households' 3.84 trillion forint ($17.50 billion) foreign
currency debt was one of the most important risk to stability
that weighed on the balance sheets of heavily taxed banks.
The bank's tests showed that the banking sector had
sufficient liquidity and good average capital adequacy but that,
in a persistent stress scenario, some banks would need
additional capital worth a total of 116 billion forints.
($1 = 219.4640 Hungarian forints)
(Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)