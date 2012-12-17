BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
BUDAPEST Dec 17 Hungary's central bank has no plan to discuss any change in its monetary policy tools at its Tuesday meeting, a senior source at the bank said on Monday, after the forint weakened on rumours the bank could limit its two-week bill sales to zero.
"We don't want to decide about any new monetary policy tool or the modification of existing tools on Tuesday, I can say that very definitely," the source, who spoke on condition of anonimity, told Reuters.
"I don't know about the longer term but we will need to proceed very carefully," the source added. (Reporting by Sandor Peto; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.